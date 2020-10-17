Gerald "Jerry" Boulton

July 1, 1934 - September 18, 2020

Rancho Cordova, California - Born in Columbus City Iowa, took his last breath in Rancho Cordova, California, where he resided for 60 years. Jerry worked for the California DMV, Aerojet, Los Rios Community College District, and Sacramento City College. He was a member of Sons in Retirement and the Rancho Cordova Historical Society. Jerry was preceded in death by his daughter Roxanne Hart. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marjorie Boulton. Children; Karen Huntington, Alan Boulton and Debbie Wilhoit. Grandchildren; Melissa (John) Day, Greg Wilhoit and Shane Boulton. Great Grandchildren; Aiden and Gavin Day. Jerry enjoyed Baseball, Music and Painting, but most of all he loved his family. He will be missed by those that knew him. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or donations, Jerry preferred that you do not vote for Trump.





