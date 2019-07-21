Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald E. Farren. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry Farren was born June 24, 1935 to Geraldine (née Druhan) and Joseph Farren. He was born and raised in the Richmond District of San Francisco along with his big brother Tom and a loving network of extended family. He attended St. Monica Elementary School and St. Ignatius High School, before embarking on a 37-year career with the State of California. He moved to Sacramento in 1967 where he and his wife Laura raised their three daughters in the Greenhaven neighborhood. Everyone who had the pleasure of knowing Jerry could see what a truly kind and loving person he was. Jerry loved the simple pleasures of life, including family time at Disneyland and Camp Sacramento, extra crispy bacon, warm French bread, and gin martinis. Jerry passed away on June 26, 2019 with his daughters by his side. Jerry leaves behind his former wife Laura and their three daughters, Kathleen Ford (Scott), Christine Farren (Charles Walter), and Angela Farren (Andrew McKinney) and his beloved grandchildren Olivia and Josie Ford, and Stuart and Charlotte Walter. He was truly liked by everyone he met and will be sorely missed. A service will be held on August 24, 2019 with a 12:30 p.m. Catholic mass at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4300 Folsom Blvd, followed by a celebration of Jerry's life at 2:30 p.m. at the Fox & Goose Public House, 1001 R Street.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 21, 2019

