Gerald was a native of Sacramento Ca, born December 18, 1947 to parents Gerald Sr. and Eva Stewart and passed away on January 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving parents and by his loving wife Michelle Stewart. Gerald is survived by his daughters Laura Stewart, Tara Olamit, Jacquelyn Smith, and Mary Curry. His sisters Terry, Sandra, Mary, Elizabeth, brother James, and seventeen grandchildren. Gerald Jr. loved fishing, hunting, camping, family get togethers, and cooking for his family. He went by the nickname Jerry and worked as a diesel mechanic for 37 years. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a loving and generous soul. He will be dearly missed. A visitation for Gerald will be held Thurs, Jan 30th from 5:30-8:30pm with a rosary at 6:30pm at Nicoletti Funeral Home. 5401 Folsom Blvd. A Rosary and Mass of Catholic Burial will be held at 12:30pm Sat Feb 1st at St Stephen's Church 5461 44th St, followed by a burial at St. Mary's Cemetery 6509 Fruitridge Blvd. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Gerald's name to the American Kidney Fund.

