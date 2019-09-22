Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Everett Meyers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gerry "Papa" Meyers age 91 passed away peacefully on August 21st in Sacramento. Born on December 6th, 1927 in Sanborn, Minnesota to Peter and Veronica Meyers. Gerry, along with his parents and six siblings came to Sacramento via "jalopy" in the 1930's to accommodate Grandpa Peter's new harness making job. In Sacramento, he would graduate from Christian Brothers, move on to Sacramento City College, enter the Navy and eventually earn degrees from both Santa Clara University and CSUS. Along the way, he met the love of his life, Nancy Bogdan, his wife of 63 years. Gerry spent over 30 years as an educator and administrator in the San Juan School District. Papa, English major to the core, was skilled in the use of the term Pecksniffian, a noted fan of unreliable automobiles from the UK and Italy, and inventor of the broomstick, single pole "worm finder" (sadly, never patented). Gerry was a lifelong Giants and 49ers fan, an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer, and self-proclaimed tomato growing champion. Gerry is proceeded in death by his parents, wife Nancy, and his siblings, Lucian, Robert, Margaret, Mary, and Dorothy. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Souza, his 3 sons, Gregory, Andrew (Carla), and Jeffrey (Linda), 5 grandchildren (Kelly, Kristin, Gillian, Marissa, Alex), and 2 great-grandchildren (Joshua, Ezra). All will miss his endless optimism, dry wit, and his devotion to family and friends. Services will be held on Monday, September 30th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Clarksburg at 11:00am. Reception immediately following in St. Elizabeth's Hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Loaves and Fishes of Sacramento, or a .

