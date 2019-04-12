Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Francis Lane. View Sign



Mr. Gerald Francis Lane, of Roseville, CA, passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the age of 86 surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his wife Charlotte. Gerry was born to parents James and Margaret Lane on December 3, 1932 in San Francisco, CA. Gerry attended St. Cecilia grammar school, St. Ignatius High School and the University of San Francisco. Gerry married Charlotte Poole in 1957 and the couple had three children. He worked for the California Insurance Rating Bureau until he retired in 1996 after 39 years of service. He was very involved in Parish activities at Holy Name in San Francisco. Gerry has many friends and relatives who remember his "larger than life" personality, his affinity for cigars and Diet Pepsi and his devotion to his family. Gerry was predeceased by his wife Charlotte (Poole), his parents, James and Margaret (McGugan) Lane, brother James and sister Ruth Hunter. He is survived by his devoted partner Jo Gasquoine, sister, Marianne Quenneville and his three sons and their families; Gerald and son Alexander (Alexandria); Steve and his children Chelsea, Brendan, Olivia, Cody and Dylan (Kaitlin) and great grandchildren Aubrey and Skylar; Daniel and his wife Marguerite and children Charlotte and Jonathan as well as many nieces and nephews. We are saddened by our loss. However, we celebrate the life of Gerry, and we know he is watching over his extended family from Heaven. Donations preferred to: Jesuit High School Scholarship Endowment Fund; Jesuit High School Office of Advancement; 1200 Jacob Lane; Carmichael, CA 95608 or online at: www.jesuithighschool.org/ways-give Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

