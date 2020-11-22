Gerald Robert Gilmore, Jr.

November 29, 1934 - November 11, 2020

Sacramento, California - A native Sacramentan & local building contractor for over 50 years, Jerry was a Mason for 64 years & an active Shriner. He was also in the Fort Sutter Muzzle Loaders Club, a machinist organization and an avid wood worker.

Jerry never married & had no children. He is survived by his sister Diane, niece Maggie, numerous cousins & a host of friends.

Due to the pandemic, no traditional funeral services are planned. Inurnment will be private.





