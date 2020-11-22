1/1
Gerald Gilmore Jr.
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Robert Gilmore, Jr.
November 29, 1934 - November 11, 2020
Sacramento, California - A native Sacramentan & local building contractor for over 50 years, Jerry was a Mason for 64 years & an active Shriner. He was also in the Fort Sutter Muzzle Loaders Club, a machinist organization and an avid wood worker.
Jerry never married & had no children. He is survived by his sister Diane, niece Maggie, numerous cousins & a host of friends.
Due to the pandemic, no traditional funeral services are planned. Inurnment will be private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved