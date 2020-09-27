Gerald Henry Garvin died at his home in Hamilton, Montana, August 31, 2020, aged 88 years. He was born August 5, 1932 in Marcus, Iowa. He left home at an early age to join the Marine Corps, spending time in Japan. He married Yvonne Moore in 1963. He was fascinated with flying and became certified as a multi-engine pilot. Jerry and Yvonne had Shell dealership businesses in Northern and Southern California. They retired and moved to Montana to be with family. He is survived by his children and many loving nieces and nephews.



