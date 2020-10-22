Gerald E. Mitchell

October 14, 2020

Rocklin, California - Gerald E. Mitchell passed away on October 14th, 2020 in Rocklin, CA at the age of 65 years. He was born in Sacramento, CA, on November 30, 1954, to Kenneth and Mercedes Mitchell. Gerald is survived by his beloved wife, Edara, of Rocklin, to whom he was married for 35 years, a son, Garrett E. Mitchell, M.D. of Kansas City, MO, and sister Vivian Richards-Palmer, of Fair Oaks. He was preceded in death by half-sister Sharon Miller and brother Kenneth (Mitch) Mitchell. He graduated with honors from Grant Union High School and attended the University of CA, Davis, where he earned a degree in Sociology. He spent a majority of his career in corporate retail. He and Edara settled in Rocklin, CA in 2003 when they purchased an executive search firm.

A memorial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Heritage Oaks Memorial Chapel, 6920 Destiny Drive, Rocklin, CA, 95677, followed by lunch at the chapel. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Newcastle Cemetery, 850 Taylor Road, Newcastle, CA, 95658. Memorial remembrances to any local food bank would be greatly appreciated and much needed at this time.





