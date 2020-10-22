1/1
Gerald Mitchell
1954 - 2020
Gerald E. Mitchell
October 14, 2020
Rocklin, California - Gerald E. Mitchell passed away on October 14th, 2020 in Rocklin, CA at the age of 65 years. He was born in Sacramento, CA, on November 30, 1954, to Kenneth and Mercedes Mitchell. Gerald is survived by his beloved wife, Edara, of Rocklin, to whom he was married for 35 years, a son, Garrett E. Mitchell, M.D. of Kansas City, MO, and sister Vivian Richards-Palmer, of Fair Oaks. He was preceded in death by half-sister Sharon Miller and brother Kenneth (Mitch) Mitchell. He graduated with honors from Grant Union High School and attended the University of CA, Davis, where he earned a degree in Sociology. He spent a majority of his career in corporate retail. He and Edara settled in Rocklin, CA in 2003 when they purchased an executive search firm.
A memorial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Heritage Oaks Memorial Chapel, 6920 Destiny Drive, Rocklin, CA, 95677, followed by lunch at the chapel. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Newcastle Cemetery, 850 Taylor Road, Newcastle, CA, 95658. Memorial remembrances to any local food bank would be greatly appreciated and much needed at this time.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 21, 2020
When Gerald was in the room you knew it! He had a twinkle in his eye, warmth in his heart and an extremely generous spirit. Our life was blessed beyond measure with God's gift of Gerald's friendship!!
Brian & Terri Carlsted
October 18, 2020
Gerald was incredible! He had something positive to say about every person he interacted with during the day. I personally witnessed that many times at our gym as he would walk by and say something nice to everybody he was passing. What a great, positive attitude he lived, and was a giant of a Christian man. He truly emulated Christ and shared Christ’s love with others. God bless you all during this time. Treasure those memories and know that he is truly with God again. You will see him someday in heaven, because of our Savior Jesus Christ. Go with God, Gerald. Thank you for blessing my life so abundantly. I love your family❤
Debbie Barry
Friend
