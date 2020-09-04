1/
Gerald S. "Jerry" Manzano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Friday, August 28, 2020, Jerry passed away at his home from CHF surrounded by his family. Jerry was born on Oct. 18,1941 to Gabriella and Joe Manzano in Roseville, CA. He lived in Roseville all his life. He worked as a machinist for the S.P.R.R. for 27 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Joe and Gabriel. He is survived by his wife Mary, daughter Leah (Chris), daughter Kim (Dave), 5 grandsons Chris, Andrew, Kyle (Molli), Joey (Samantha), and Talon, and 6 great grandchildren, Kierra, Arrianna, Landon, Julian, Harmony, and Kaidan, and his brother, John. He loved his family very much. Services will be private. If you would like to leave a tribute go to www.snowlinehospice.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved