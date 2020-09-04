On Friday, August 28, 2020, Jerry passed away at his home from CHF surrounded by his family. Jerry was born on Oct. 18,1941 to Gabriella and Joe Manzano in Roseville, CA. He lived in Roseville all his life. He worked as a machinist for the S.P.R.R. for 27 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Joe and Gabriel. He is survived by his wife Mary, daughter Leah (Chris), daughter Kim (Dave), 5 grandsons Chris, Andrew, Kyle (Molli), Joey (Samantha), and Talon, and 6 great grandchildren, Kierra, Arrianna, Landon, Julian, Harmony, and Kaidan, and his brother, John. He loved his family very much. Services will be private. If you would like to leave a tribute go to www.snowlinehospice.org