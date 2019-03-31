Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Walter Huck. View Sign

Gerald Huck (Jerry) passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the age of 82 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Dayton, Ohio, Jerry moved to Sacramento at the age of 19 and began a career at PG&E as a Gas Serviceman. He retired from PG&E after 43 years. Jerry was a family man above all else. The best husband, father, grandfather and friend anyone could hope for. He is survived by his beloved wife Ellen Huck of 61 years, son Steven Huck (Dawn), Daughter Terri Huck (Dave), Grandson Jason (Amber), and his two beautiful great grand-daughters Alexia and Arabella, as well as many nieces and nephews. Jerry was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt and fish, play golf and drive classic cars. His fun, outgoing, kind and caring personality will be missed by all who knew him. He will remain in our hearts forever. The family held a private burial on Friday, March 29, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and close friends on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Dante Club.

