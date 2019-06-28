Gerald Wayne Rule - Born May 20th, 1944. Known to a select few as "The Ruler", passed away peacefully on June 4th, 2019. A generous man, with an eloquent presence, that has left his mark on so many. A man that could handicap a horse with finesse, beat you on the golf course with only a 7 iron and a putter, and could tell a story that would make you feel as if you were there. With Bondi Beach always in his heart, and quick wit always on deck, please join us to bask in his memory on July 20th from 3-7pm at 3349 J St., Sacramento, CA 95818, for a celebration and storytelling.

