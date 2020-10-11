Geraldine Arnett

October 22, 1936 - October 2, 2020

Sacramento, California - Geraldine Arnett was born in Reydell, Arkansas to Luther Pankey and Vergilee Pankey (Miller). Geraldine married Allen and to their union three sons were born; Garvin, Chris, and Allen Jr. After Allen's retirement from the Air Force, the family settled in the Sacramento area. Services will be held on October 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Morgan Jones Chapel, 4200 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95817. The viewing of the body will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on October 14, 2020. Only 30 reservations, you must reserve a spot for the service.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store