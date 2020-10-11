1/1
Geraldine Arnett
1936 - 2020
Geraldine Arnett
October 22, 1936 - October 2, 2020
Sacramento, California - Geraldine Arnett was born in Reydell, Arkansas to Luther Pankey and Vergilee Pankey (Miller). Geraldine married Allen and to their union three sons were born; Garvin, Chris, and Allen Jr. After Allen's retirement from the Air Force, the family settled in the Sacramento area. Services will be held on October 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Morgan Jones Chapel, 4200 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95817. The viewing of the body will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on October 14, 2020. Only 30 reservations, you must reserve a spot for the service.


Published in The Sacramento Bee from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
OCT
15
Service
11:00 AM
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
