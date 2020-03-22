Geraldine "Gerry" Cooper, 86, of Sacramento passed away on March 10, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband James Cooper and longtime companion Robert Evans. Gerry is survived by her sons Larry and David (Teresa), Grandchildren Paul, Katlyn and Andrew, Great Grandchildren James, Ryleigh and Julian. She was a devoted wife, mother and her grandchildren were the light of her life. A loving and courageous woman, our matriarch will be deeply missed. A private interment will be in the Paradise Cemetery, Paradise CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Children's Receiving Home of Sacramento or a .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 22, 2020