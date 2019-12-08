Geraldine E. Yazzi, age 86, passed away on Nov 28, 2019. She was born Jan 12,1933 in Rome, NY. Preceded in death by her loving husband of over 50 years, Dominick F. Yazzi Jr. Gerrie loved spending time with her family and those she called family. Gerrie is survived by her daughter Donna (Mike-dcsd), son Dominick III (Rich), grandson Dustin (Joe), granddaughter Kaci (Adam), 3 great-granddaughters, and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by many. Services Monday, Dec 9, 2019, viewing 4-8 pm, with Rosary at 6pm, at Reicherts Funeral & Cremation Serv. 7320 Auburn Blvd Citrus Heights, CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 8, 2019