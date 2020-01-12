Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Elizabeth Moore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jair passed away peacefully on November 23rd a week after her 93rd birthday. She was born on November 14, 1926 as the daughter of John and Vera Lumbert and attended school in the Seattle area. She married Arthur Starbuck on October 29, 1945 and moved to Stockton, California where she worked at the Stockton State Hospital and raised her two daughters Janice and Janie. In 1968, she married Deane Moore and took on the role of homemaker in the newly blended family. Deane and Jair moved to Sacramento when he took a position as Attorney (later Chief Counsel) with CalPers. They settled in River Park and joined the Fremont Presbyterian Church. Both Deane and Jair were active members of Koinonia and the Mariners, and many of the church activities including an annual sojourn to Church Camp in Mission Springs, California. Deane and Jair travelled extensively, but mostly to Vermont where they owned a tree farm that produced maple sap to be refined to maple syrup. This annual trek was timed to enjoy the fall colors of New England and often involved other church members as guests. Jair's passions involved writing poetry and short religious stories, reading, music, bridge, crossword puzzles, and of course, professional football. She often wrote poetry for various occasions, joyous and sad. In the blended family, Jair leaves six children, ten grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on January 18th at Fremont Presbyterian Church.

Jair passed away peacefully on November 23rd a week after her 93rd birthday. She was born on November 14, 1926 as the daughter of John and Vera Lumbert and attended school in the Seattle area. She married Arthur Starbuck on October 29, 1945 and moved to Stockton, California where she worked at the Stockton State Hospital and raised her two daughters Janice and Janie. In 1968, she married Deane Moore and took on the role of homemaker in the newly blended family. Deane and Jair moved to Sacramento when he took a position as Attorney (later Chief Counsel) with CalPers. They settled in River Park and joined the Fremont Presbyterian Church. Both Deane and Jair were active members of Koinonia and the Mariners, and many of the church activities including an annual sojourn to Church Camp in Mission Springs, California. Deane and Jair travelled extensively, but mostly to Vermont where they owned a tree farm that produced maple sap to be refined to maple syrup. This annual trek was timed to enjoy the fall colors of New England and often involved other church members as guests. Jair's passions involved writing poetry and short religious stories, reading, music, bridge, crossword puzzles, and of course, professional football. She often wrote poetry for various occasions, joyous and sad. In the blended family, Jair leaves six children, ten grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on January 18th at Fremont Presbyterian Church. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 12, 2020

