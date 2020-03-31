Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Mae Sawyer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Geraldine Mae Sawyer, age 93, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Waterview the Cove, an assisted living community in Granbury, Texas. In death, she has been reunited with the love of her life and husband Wesley A. Sawyer and four of her five children, Monette O'Brien, Beverly Kerns, Wesley J. Sawyer, and Gwendolyn Knight. She is survived by her daughter Tawanna Cook (David) and two sisters, Helen Davis and Helen (Suzy) Uribe. Grandma Geri, as she was affectionately called by her nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great- grandchildren, was born June 6, 1926, in Sparks, Nevada to Jerome and Winifred Vidovich, as well as the Sioux Nation. Geraldine was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed life to its fullest. She embraced her family life; as well as, her professional life as a Clerical Supervisor with San Joaquin County and the State of California. She was also unavailable for phone calls sequestered in front of her television watching her favorite teams; San Francisco 49ers and MLB Giants. Geraldine's infectious laugh and warming smile will be missed. Geraldine Mae Sawyer will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi, California. Due to the current health epidemic, there will not be a service at this time with a possible celebration of life to be announced at a later date. It is requested that flowers not be sent to Cherokee Memorial Park. Rather, a donation to Standing Rock Sioux Tribe P.O. Box D, Building #1 North Standing Rock Ave. Fort Yates, ND 58538 or online at:

Geraldine Mae Sawyer, age 93, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Waterview the Cove, an assisted living community in Granbury, Texas. In death, she has been reunited with the love of her life and husband Wesley A. Sawyer and four of her five children, Monette O'Brien, Beverly Kerns, Wesley J. Sawyer, and Gwendolyn Knight. She is survived by her daughter Tawanna Cook (David) and two sisters, Helen Davis and Helen (Suzy) Uribe. Grandma Geri, as she was affectionately called by her nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great- grandchildren, was born June 6, 1926, in Sparks, Nevada to Jerome and Winifred Vidovich, as well as the Sioux Nation. Geraldine was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed life to its fullest. She embraced her family life; as well as, her professional life as a Clerical Supervisor with San Joaquin County and the State of California. She was also unavailable for phone calls sequestered in front of her television watching her favorite teams; San Francisco 49ers and MLB Giants. Geraldine's infectious laugh and warming smile will be missed. Geraldine Mae Sawyer will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi, California. Due to the current health epidemic, there will not be a service at this time with a possible celebration of life to be announced at a later date. It is requested that flowers not be sent to Cherokee Memorial Park. Rather, a donation to Standing Rock Sioux Tribe P.O. Box D, Building #1 North Standing Rock Ave. Fort Yates, ND 58538 or online at: standingrock.org in Memory of Geraldine M. Sawyer is greatly appreciated. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 31, 2020

