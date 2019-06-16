Geraldine Marie Lockwood Gitchell Eaton passed away in California fighting lung cancer, leaving her loving husband James W. Eaton of 22 yrs. Mother of deceased an only child Jay R. Gitchell. Born in 1946 and lived in Binghamton New York until 1998. Attended Binghamton High School and was a member of Delta Kappa Delta Sorority. Attended beauty culture classes and had a lifelong career as a beautician. Entered into a partnership with her dear friend Pat Eilenberger and named their salon "Changes". In 1996 remarried and in 1998 moved to California with her new husband and remain there until her passing in May. While living in California she became active in politics becoming a voting member in the California State Democratic Party and was also the Vice President of the JFK Democratic club in Citrus Heights California. She was a loving caring person of exceptional warm, humor and what a smile. She will be so missed by all that knew her. Geri was my wife, friend and soulmate. She made Jim Eaton feel so loved. No words can convey the simplicity and complexity of our love. I am a very lucky person rest in peace my love.

