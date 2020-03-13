She was preceded in deathby her beloved husband, LaVern; her parents; her brothers; Roy and Buddy Kennedy, 1 grandson; Darby Thompson and 1 great grandson; David. She leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Doris Whitlock; her children; Cecil (Marie) Thompson, Rick (Sylvia) Thompson, and Pamela (Patrick) Davis, 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and Sharon Thompson. Her memorial service will be at Central International Fellowship 4760 16th Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95820 on Tuesday, March 31st at 11am.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 13, 2020