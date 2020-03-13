Geraldyne F. Thompson (April 26, 1924 - March 5, 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldyne F. Thompson.
Obituary
Send Flowers

She was preceded in deathby her beloved husband, LaVern; her parents; her brothers; Roy and Buddy Kennedy, 1 grandson; Darby Thompson and 1 great grandson; David. She leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Doris Whitlock; her children; Cecil (Marie) Thompson, Rick (Sylvia) Thompson, and Pamela (Patrick) Davis, 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and Sharon Thompson. Her memorial service will be at Central International Fellowship 4760 16th Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95820 on Tuesday, March 31st at 11am.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.