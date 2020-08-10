Gerard (Jerry) M. Meyer (91) passed on July 29, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. Born May 28, 1929, Chicago, IL to Wm P. and Margaret Meyer. Jerry's charmed life took him to the Hawaiian Island territory during WWII. He graduated high school and attended the Univ of Hawaii. Served in the Hawaiian Army National Guard followed by 2 yrs at Fairchild AFB, Spokane WA serving in the Air Force. It's there he met and married Marilyn Shane. They were married 52 yrs before her passing in 2009. Following his tour with the AF, Jerry graduated SF State 1956. Later he moved his family to Sacramento, suburb Rancho Cordova, CA for 25 years. He built a successful career with the State of CA, Personnel Board. They retired in Stayton, OR. Jerry leaves behind 6 children; Judy, Michael, Margaret (Donald), Theresa (Gordon), Robert Meyer and Steven Wiggs (Rene), 6 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren; SILs Rofina and Verna, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his beloved parents, brothers Wm B., Robert K., David P., wife Marilyn and daughter Ann. Jerry considered himself "Lucky in Life". In the end, we were the ones who were lucky. Celebration of life TBD when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, donate to his preferred charities, Loaves&Fishes, Mustard Seed School or local food bank.



