Born in Hamburg, Germany August 8, 1930, Gerd passed away January 24, 2019 after a prolonged illness. Survived by longtime partner Krista Bowen. Gerd enjoyed working with a variety of German groups. He took great pride in the three generations born in the U.S. Daughter Fay Rustmann, grandsons Adam Beeson, Myles and Miranda (Shaffer), great grandson Tyler Beeson. Son Lars and Tammy (Brushia), grandsons Jason and Bonnie (Evans) and Justin Rustmann. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Lilo Rustmann. The Celebration of Life will be at the Sacramento Turn Verein on March 9, 2019 from 12 - 4 p.m.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 17, 2019