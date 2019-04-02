Gerhardt F. Burk (Jerry) passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30 at Mercy San Juan Hospital. He was 88 years old and was married to the love of his life, Bonnie, for 64 years. Jerry was a resident of Placerville, CA for 45 years. He is survived by his wife Bonnie, and by his 4 children and 5 grandchildren. Jerry was a committed follower of Christ, and a longtime member and Lead Usher at First Lutheran Church, in Placerville. He was known by all there for his great smile and warm hugs. He lived his life for God and is with him now. Chapel of the Pines, Placerville is assisting with arrangements and Jerry's full Life Tribute is posted on their website at http://www.chapelofthepinesfunerals.com. A memorial service honoring Jerry will be held at First Lutheran Church, Placerville on Tuesday, April 2 at 2 PM.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerhardt F. "Jerry" Burk.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 2, 2019