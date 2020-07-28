1/1
Gertrude "Trudy" (Boyer) Priddy
Gertrude (Trudy) Priddy was born in Frederick, Maryland on May 9, 1920 and she quietly slipped the surly bonds of earth to put out her hand to touch the face of her God on July 14, 2020. She was the widow of the late Odas George Priddy, a Minister, stepmother of Brad and Gordon who live in Kentucky. Trudy was the daughter of Florence Elizabeth and Howard Tracy Boyer, and grew up in Frederick, Maryland with three brothers John D., Howard M., and Stanley F. Boyer, all which are deceased. Trudy was a department manager for Weinstocks for 25 years and then children's department manager for Macys for fourteen years till her retirement at the age of 87. She was the epitome of dynamite coming in small packages, pretty much of 2 ways of doing things, Trudy's way or the wrong way, and if it wasn't Trudy's way, well it was probably the wrong way. Graveside services only will be Wednesday at 10:00 on July 29, at East Lawn Cemetery at 5757 Greenback lane, Sacramento, CA, Viewing from 9:00 till 10:00. She will be missed.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
