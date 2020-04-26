Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Gilbert Alan Reese. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Gilbert Alan Reese, born in San Francisco in 1925, died in Palo Alto at the age of 94. He was raised in Burlingame with his older brother Don by parents Gertrude and Philip. During WWII he left Burlingame High School early to enroll at Stanford. He then joined the Navy and qualified for the V12 training program which he began at the College of the Pacific and continued at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine. His internship was in Philadelphia at the University of Pennsylvania. His three year Fellowship in the Department of Ophthalmology was with the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. There he met and married Margaret MacDonald, a native Minnesotan. Their married life began in Galveston, Texas where he completed his military obligations in the Public Health Service. Dr. Reese then established his private practice in Sacramento, CA for the next 33 years. While in practice Dr. Reese contributed time to the Blind Center and the San Juan School District Health Committee. He was active in the California Association of Ophthalmology and served as president of this organization in 1984. He also served as a Clinical Instructor in the Department of Ophthalmology at the UC Davis School of Medicine. Since he set the state record for the fastest high school time in the 440 race, Dr. Reese continued his love of sports thru skiing, tennis and golf. The four Reese children joined him in many of these activities. Dr. Reese and his wife spent his last years at the Vi Retirement Community in Palo Alto. He is survived by his widow, Margaret and children Jeanne Krener (Arthur); Carol Orton (Luther); Paul Reese (Valerie); and Doug Reese (Dana); plus eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Services for Dr. Reese will be private.

Dr. Gilbert Alan Reese, born in San Francisco in 1925, died in Palo Alto at the age of 94. He was raised in Burlingame with his older brother Don by parents Gertrude and Philip. During WWII he left Burlingame High School early to enroll at Stanford. He then joined the Navy and qualified for the V12 training program which he began at the College of the Pacific and continued at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine. His internship was in Philadelphia at the University of Pennsylvania. His three year Fellowship in the Department of Ophthalmology was with the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. There he met and married Margaret MacDonald, a native Minnesotan. Their married life began in Galveston, Texas where he completed his military obligations in the Public Health Service. Dr. Reese then established his private practice in Sacramento, CA for the next 33 years. While in practice Dr. Reese contributed time to the Blind Center and the San Juan School District Health Committee. He was active in the California Association of Ophthalmology and served as president of this organization in 1984. He also served as a Clinical Instructor in the Department of Ophthalmology at the UC Davis School of Medicine. Since he set the state record for the fastest high school time in the 440 race, Dr. Reese continued his love of sports thru skiing, tennis and golf. The four Reese children joined him in many of these activities. Dr. Reese and his wife spent his last years at the Vi Retirement Community in Palo Alto. He is survived by his widow, Margaret and children Jeanne Krener (Arthur); Carol Orton (Luther); Paul Reese (Valerie); and Doug Reese (Dana); plus eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Services for Dr. Reese will be private. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close