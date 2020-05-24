Gilbert passed away in Sacramento, CA on April 30, 2020 at the age of 89. Born in San Francisco,CA to Edna and Gilbert Grotheer,the eldest of nine children. Bob, Shirley (deceased), Betty,Rodger, Beverly, LouAnne (deceased), Harry (deceased) and Nancy.The family eventually relocated to Carmichael, CA. Gilbert was a veteran of the US Navy and the US Army.He worked for Aerojet and the Department of Transportation, after retirement he drove for All West Tours and Frontier Tours for 20 years.Gilbert was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Johanna and is survived by their children Frankie Jean,Anna, Dennis and grandchildren and great grandchildren. He remarried and is survived by his wife of eleven years Bonnie and her children, Timothy, Lisa, Rebecca and grandchildren. Gilbert and Bonnie enjoyed years of travel,golfing, boating, fishing, oil painting and attending church every Sunday. A memorial will be announced at a later date and interment will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. For more information please visit the Sierra View Funeral Chapel website (Carmichael).



