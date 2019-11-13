Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert Walter Hintz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On October 30, 2019, our beloved father, Gilbert Hintz passed away peacefully in Sacramento, California. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Kathryn. Born and raised in Nebraska, he moved to California in 1948 and made North Highlands his home. Gilbert retired from McClellan AFB in 1973. He is survived by his children, Jim (Diane) Hintz, Connie (Ron) Heilaman, Les (Kathy) Hintz, Susie (Ron) Perrin, Cheryl (Pete) Noack, 19 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. A service will be held on Saturday, November 16th at 10:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, North Highlands, CA., where he was a member for 65 years. After a reception lunch, a graveside burial will be held at Pleasant Grove Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to Zion Lutheran Church.

On October 30, 2019, our beloved father, Gilbert Hintz passed away peacefully in Sacramento, California. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Kathryn. Born and raised in Nebraska, he moved to California in 1948 and made North Highlands his home. Gilbert retired from McClellan AFB in 1973. He is survived by his children, Jim (Diane) Hintz, Connie (Ron) Heilaman, Les (Kathy) Hintz, Susie (Ron) Perrin, Cheryl (Pete) Noack, 19 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. A service will be held on Saturday, November 16th at 10:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, North Highlands, CA., where he was a member for 65 years. After a reception lunch, a graveside burial will be held at Pleasant Grove Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to Zion Lutheran Church. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close