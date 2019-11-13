On October 30, 2019, our beloved father, Gilbert Hintz passed away peacefully in Sacramento, California. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Kathryn. Born and raised in Nebraska, he moved to California in 1948 and made North Highlands his home. Gilbert retired from McClellan AFB in 1973. He is survived by his children, Jim (Diane) Hintz, Connie (Ron) Heilaman, Les (Kathy) Hintz, Susie (Ron) Perrin, Cheryl (Pete) Noack, 19 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. A service will be held on Saturday, November 16th at 10:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, North Highlands, CA., where he was a member for 65 years. After a reception lunch, a graveside burial will be held at Pleasant Grove Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to Zion Lutheran Church.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 13, 2019