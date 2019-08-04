Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilmer M. Peterson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gilmer M. Peterson was born in Grand Haven Michigan March 7, 1941. He was an Alumni of Hope College, B.A. Degree, and Michigan State University Grad School, M.F.A. Degree & received the Herman Miller Award for sculpture in 1965. His Sculpture was shown in local galleries as well as the Crocker Kingsley 1988. Gil passed away May 30, 2019 after courageously battling Pancreatic Cancer for almost a year and a half. He passed away in his home. He is survived by his loving wife, son, & brothers & sisters as well as extended family. He will be greatly missed by all of us. Gil's family is very grateful for the excellent care from Kaiser Oncology and Kaiser Hospice as well as the many kindnesses of our friends, neighbors and Sun Grove's church family. His creative and kind nature gave him the gifts for teaching elementary students for many years in the San Juan Unified School District. His students painted murals and made ceramic tiles installed on their school campuses. Many thanks to the Horiuchi family, & Gary Dennen as well as school janitors, teachers, school staff & parents who helped make this possible. Memorial Service Celebrating his Creativity, Faith and Service will be held August 10, 2019, 11 AM, Sun Grove Church, 2285 Long Port Court, Elk Grove, CA Reception immediately after the service.

