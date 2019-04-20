Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gina Maria Leyton. View Sign

Gina Maria Leyton, age 72 passed peacefully in Elk Grove, Ca on April 15, 2019. Born in Eastern Europe, her family immigrated to Brazil after WWII. She moved to San Jose, CA in the 70's and married. She is survived by 2 beloved children, Anna Leyton Munoz (Galt) and Jorge Stefano Leyton (Ione) and her 6 adoring grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. In the late 80's she relocated to Sacramento and immersed herself in the local art community. Showing her artwork in various galleries in CA and OR. In the late 90's earned her Master of Arts degree in Studio Art from CSUS and the title Distinguished Pastellist from the PSWC and SWA. She loved a long career painting, teaching and making a livelihood from her craft. Fiercely independent and fully reliant on her faith in God to sustain her she lived a life of beauty, color and passion. Ultimately, creating art to express her deep love of people, culture and this world. She will be deeply missed by her friends and family, confident they will meet again! Funeral service will be held at the Galt Arno Cemetery, 14180 Joy Drive, Galt CA @ 10:30 AM on 4/26/19.

