Giovanni was born in Sacramento, CA on March 27, 2006 to Gabriel Gallegos and Theresa Jaquez. He passed away on August 03, 2019 at home in Elk Grove, CA. He was the 5th of six siblings (Victoria, Gabriel, Manuel, Diane, and Romeo). He was a Big Valley Band of Pomo Indians tribal member. He grew up in Elk Grove and attended James McKee Elementary and briefly Joseph Kerr Middle School. Giovanni was diagnosed in 6th grade with a Grade 3 Bi-thalamus Anaplastic Astrocytoma inoperable brain tumor on September 9, 2017. The care and compassion from his medical team at UC Davis Medical Center was amazing. Giovanni was a 49er fan who enjoyed his heritage, sports, video games, music, camping, and laughing. Sometimes you could catch him dancing to his favorite songs. He enjoyed hanging out with friends and cousins and loved visiting family. He loved his school and enjoyed learning about science and passed the GATE test as a 3rd grader identifying him as a Gifted and Talented Student. Giovanni wanted to be a biochemist when he grew up. Giovanni was a very kind young teen who was thankful for his life and everyone in it. His positive outlook on life and bright smile impacted many people he encountered. He leaves behind his maternal Grandparents, paternal Grandmother, Mother, Father, Siblings, Aunts, Uncles, numerous Cousins, and Friends. He will be forever missed dearly by all who knew him. Services will be held at East Lawn Mortuary 9189 E. Stockton Blvd Elk Grove, CA. on Friday, Aug. 16 will be the Rosary at 5pm. On Saturday, Aug. 17 will be a burial service at 10am. Immediately following will be the internment at St. Mary's Cemetery 6509 Fruitridge Rd. Sacramento, CA. The procession will drive by James Mckee Elementary along the way and there will be a celebration of life at James McKee Elementary school 8701 Halverson Drive Elk Grove, CA.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 16, 2019

