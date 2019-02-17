Gladys Asaye (Matsumoto) Katsuki (1927 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Asaye (Matsumoto) Katsuki.

Gladys Asaye (Matsumoto) Katsuki born in Elk Gove, CA January 27, 1927. Passed February 4, 2019. A resident of Sacramento, CA. Preceded in death by her loving husband Henry. Gladys was the mother of Dennis & Linda Katsuki of Isleton and Cheryl & Gary Tanaka of Wilton. Grandmother of Kimberly & Chris Tanaka and Ryan & Daryn Katsuki. Obachan to Blaze, Takeo & Emiko. Friends and relatives are invited to attend memorial services on Friday, February 22 at 1:00 pm at Walnut Grove Buddhist Church, 14105 Pine Street, Walnut Grove, CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.