Gladys Asaye (Matsumoto) Katsuki born in Elk Gove, CA January 27, 1927. Passed February 4, 2019. A resident of Sacramento, CA. Preceded in death by her loving husband Henry. Gladys was the mother of Dennis & Linda Katsuki of Isleton and Cheryl & Gary Tanaka of Wilton. Grandmother of Kimberly & Chris Tanaka and Ryan & Daryn Katsuki. Obachan to Blaze, Takeo & Emiko. Friends and relatives are invited to attend memorial services on Friday, February 22 at 1:00 pm at Walnut Grove Buddhist Church, 14105 Pine Street, Walnut Grove, CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 17, 2019