Gladys Irene Naake, born Gladys Florian, on December 5th 1921, passed away on April 24th, 2020. Gladys was born in Sacramento and was a life-long resident. Gladys graduated with the first full class at McClatchy High School and she received her AA in accounting at Sacramento City College. Gladys worked at Borden's Dairy until she joined Scott-Naake Paper Company in 1954 where she flourished as an accountant and eventual part owner. Gladys married Vernon L. Naake in 1963. Together, they ran Scott-Naake Paper Company and were devoted congregants and supporters of St. Anthony's Parish in Greenhaven. Gladys passed at the Carlton Senior Living Center where she had been residing since July. She is survived by her son, Vernon L. Naake, Jr. and her two step-sons, Larry Naake and Carl Naake, her seven grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, as well as a many family and friends throughout the Sacramento area. With the limitation on visitation, Gladys will be buried at St. Mary's Cemetery with only a few in attendance. A celebration of her life will be planned for later in the year.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store