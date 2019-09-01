Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Glen A. Holman Holman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

(1924 - 2019) Glen was a social justice warrior long before the term was coined. He was born on Feb. 1, 1924 in Great Falls MT, and died peacefully on August 17, 2019 in Sacramento. He was educated at Northwest Christian College, University of Oregon, and Texas Christian University. Glen was ordained in 1947 and soon after became Executive Director of the Disciples of Christ in Montana. Sacramento welcomed him in 1962 as the Executive Director of the local Council of Churches. In 1969 he started the Office for State Affairs for the California Council of Churches, lobbying in the Capitol for legislation on various social issues. He is survived by his present wife Marion and two youngest sons Ron and Mark. Glen was preceded in death by his 2nd wife Florence and his oldest son Tim. He is also survived by several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild. A Remembrance of Life will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Sept. 14 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Loaves & Fishes, where he was a frequent volunteer.

(1924 - 2019) Glen was a social justice warrior long before the term was coined. He was born on Feb. 1, 1924 in Great Falls MT, and died peacefully on August 17, 2019 in Sacramento. He was educated at Northwest Christian College, University of Oregon, and Texas Christian University. Glen was ordained in 1947 and soon after became Executive Director of the Disciples of Christ in Montana. Sacramento welcomed him in 1962 as the Executive Director of the local Council of Churches. In 1969 he started the Office for State Affairs for the California Council of Churches, lobbying in the Capitol for legislation on various social issues. He is survived by his present wife Marion and two youngest sons Ron and Mark. Glen was preceded in death by his 2nd wife Florence and his oldest son Tim. He is also survived by several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild. A Remembrance of Life will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Sept. 14 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Loaves & Fishes, where he was a frequent volunteer. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 1, 2019

