Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glen Eugene "Gene" Marion. View Sign

Glen Eugene Marion "Gene" passed away suddenly on March 23, 2019 following a ten year journey suffering from Alzheimer's disease. Gene was born in Culver City California in 1930 to James and Irene Marion. He attended Hamilton High and went on to Santa Monica City College where he played football. Gene served in the National Guard for a time and was drafted into the Korean war where he served proudly for two years. Following his term of service, Gene completed an apprenticeship as a newspaper pressman. He worked for the Racing Form for many years in Los Angeles before moving to the Sacramento area where he worked for the Sacramento Bee, Sacramento Union and the Press Tribune. Gene was always a huge sports fan, especially football. He was a proficient waterskier in his youth, then transitioned to boating and fishing. He was a member of the Folsom Bass Team, and his buddies dubbed him the nickname "Big Fish Geno" as evidenced by the many trophies adorning the walls of his garage. He loved to visit with friends, listen to Jazz music, watch movies, read books and help Joanne with crossword puzzles. Gene had three sons Bobby (Bonnie), Steve, and Brad (DeeAnn). After the boys were grown, Gene reunited with a girl from his past, Joanne, and they quickly found love and were married in 1980. He became step-father to Joanne's kids Kevin (Meg), Jenny (Larry) and Gretchen (Gale). Gene was an incredibly sweet decent man and an excellent husband and father. He was also a beloved grandpa, or "Bumpon" as we called him, to Robert, Alicia, Alyson, Garrett, Zack, Christopher, Kelsey, Kyle, Alex and Abby. He was proud of his kids and grandkids and was so happy to spend time with any and all of them! He will be greatly missed by all of us and all who had the good fortune to be a part of his life. There will be no formal services for Gene. The family will be having a private service.

Glen Eugene Marion "Gene" passed away suddenly on March 23, 2019 following a ten year journey suffering from Alzheimer's disease. Gene was born in Culver City California in 1930 to James and Irene Marion. He attended Hamilton High and went on to Santa Monica City College where he played football. Gene served in the National Guard for a time and was drafted into the Korean war where he served proudly for two years. Following his term of service, Gene completed an apprenticeship as a newspaper pressman. He worked for the Racing Form for many years in Los Angeles before moving to the Sacramento area where he worked for the Sacramento Bee, Sacramento Union and the Press Tribune. Gene was always a huge sports fan, especially football. He was a proficient waterskier in his youth, then transitioned to boating and fishing. He was a member of the Folsom Bass Team, and his buddies dubbed him the nickname "Big Fish Geno" as evidenced by the many trophies adorning the walls of his garage. He loved to visit with friends, listen to Jazz music, watch movies, read books and help Joanne with crossword puzzles. Gene had three sons Bobby (Bonnie), Steve, and Brad (DeeAnn). After the boys were grown, Gene reunited with a girl from his past, Joanne, and they quickly found love and were married in 1980. He became step-father to Joanne's kids Kevin (Meg), Jenny (Larry) and Gretchen (Gale). Gene was an incredibly sweet decent man and an excellent husband and father. He was also a beloved grandpa, or "Bumpon" as we called him, to Robert, Alicia, Alyson, Garrett, Zack, Christopher, Kelsey, Kyle, Alex and Abby. He was proud of his kids and grandkids and was so happy to spend time with any and all of them! He will be greatly missed by all of us and all who had the good fortune to be a part of his life. There will be no formal services for Gene. The family will be having a private service. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close