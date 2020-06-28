Glen Robert Hartley
Glen Robert Hartley, 87, died on 19 Dec 2019. His final repose was delayed but will now take place at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery on 10 July 2020. Glen was born on 29 May 1932 in San Diego, Ca. He was a Navy veteran, serving during the Korean War. He retired from Caterpillar Tractor Co in San Leandro, CA. A Beekeeper, he ran Hartley's Honey Farm for many years. Glen formerly owned the Yankee, Baker, and Ohio-Cologne gold claims near Dutch Flats, where he lived after retiring. An ordained minister and accomplished guitarist; he would play and sing for his friends. Married briefly, he never held a grudge or talked badly about anybody. Gregarious by nature, he was a great talker, recounting stories for all who would listen. Leaving behind no known family, Glen will be greatly missed by those who knew him well. Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home 916-424-3503

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Memorial
3030 Fruitridge Road
Sacramento, CA 95820
(916) 424-3503
