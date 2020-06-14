Glen Thomas Vanderford
Glen Thomas Vanderford, born Jan 23, 1922, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020 of natural causes. Glen was among the Greatest Generation and served his country during World War II with dedication and honor. In 1942 Glen received his BA degree in Agronomy from the University of California at Davis. In October of 1942 Glen enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and graduated from the Douglas Army Air Force Pilot School. He remained at Douglas Army Air Base in Arizona as a flight instructor. In 1945 with the war winding down Glen became a P-38 pilot specializing in photo reconnaissance. Glen was assigned to Kunming China when the war ended and received the rank of First Lieutenant. After World War II Glen joined his father-in-law in the hardware business. He became the President of Newbert Hardware in Sacramento, California upon his father-in-law's death in 1973. In 1965 Glen joined the Sacramento Trap Shooting Club and holds several state championships. He also was an avid hunter and fisherman. Glen was preceded in death by his wife Marlyn who passed away on March 19th 2012. Glen is survived by his son Carter Vanderford, his former daughter-in-law Pamela Vanderford Vanneman (Tony), grandchildren Lindsay A. Vanderford Androvich (Joe) and Scott A. Vanderford, great grandchildren Henry and Theodore Androvich. Glen will be dearly missed by Annie Nickum, Susan Bitar, Nancy Manning and Janie Raju. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers please donate on Glen's behalf to Shriners Hospital for Children in Sacramento, California. Arrangements by W. F. Gormley & Sons, Funeral Directors Since 1897.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W.F. Gormley & Sons
2015 Capitol Ave
Sacramento, CA 95811
(916) 443-6513
