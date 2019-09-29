Glenda was born in Sacramento on October 28, 1942. She went home to our Lord on August 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Irma. Glenda leaves behind her husband and best friend Brian Lothrop, brother Robert Coughlin, sister Carol McLaughlin, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family who all loved her very much. Glenda will be remembered for her kindness, and always trying every day to make other people feel good. Thank you Glenda. Sorely missed. Forever loved.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 29, 2019