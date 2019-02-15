Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Born October 26, 1932 in New Orleans, LA and passed away on February 5, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. While stationed in England with the United States Air Force, he met and married his love; Patricia Ann. Glen served in the USAF for 22 years and retired from the Sacramento Airport as a Sky Cap. Glen was an avid golfer and loved his jazz. Survived by his four children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, family and many friends. As per his wishes, no service will be held. Glen will be laid to rest with his loving wife at the VA cemetery in Dixon, CA. Have a thought of him and smile.

Born October 26, 1932 in New Orleans, LA and passed away on February 5, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. While stationed in England with the United States Air Force, he met and married his love; Patricia Ann. Glen served in the USAF for 22 years and retired from the Sacramento Airport as a Sky Cap. Glen was an avid golfer and loved his jazz. Survived by his four children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, family and many friends. As per his wishes, no service will be held. Glen will be laid to rest with his loving wife at the VA cemetery in Dixon, CA. Have a thought of him and smile. Published in The Sacramento Bee from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019

