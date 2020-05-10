Loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Glenice Evelyn Long Palmer passed away peacefully at her home on May 6, 2020 in Reno, NV. Born in Roosevelt, Utah on June 4, 1922 to Delma and Winfred Long, she was the oldest of nine siblings. Glenice married her high school sweetheart, Donald Palmer, in July 1942. During their marriage they had two wonderful children, two grandchildren & three great-grandchildren. She passed on invaluable gifts to her family including her positive selfless attitude, her strong work ethic and her caring and generous heart. She and Don loved traveling, then inviting the world into their home. Their open patio hospitality was neighborhood renown. Her love and passion for life and family was infectious. Each person who crossed her path was greeted with generosity and treated as family. Glenice loved to garden, crochet, play bridge, and cook. Glenice volunteered with the Roseville Hospital Auxiliary and Sacramento Senior Gleaners. She was a faithful secretary for many of the schools in the San Juan School District. She is survived by her husband, Don; daughter, Paula Kahn (Donald); Granddaughters: Nanci Thomas; Jennifer Blair; Great-Grandsons: Mason Thomas, Gabriel Gardner, Xander Gardner; Siblings: Larain Mobley, Beverly Cantwell (Wayne), Norman Long, Lowell Long (Fern). She is preceded in death by her son Glen Palmer, Siblings: VaLois Morrill, Robert Long, Kenneth Long. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sacramento Food Bank sacramentofoodbank.org
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 10, 2020.