Dear Dad, Two years ago today you left us and shattered our world. Not a day goes by that we don't miss you, your gentle spirit and quick wit. Today, on the second anniversary of your passing, we want to honor your memory by sharing your amazing life: Glenn Edward Churches was born July 30, 1924 to Myrtle (Hansen) and Rufus Churches in Everett, Washington. He was of Norwegian and English descent. Glenn had two younger sisters, Dolores (McGrew) and Patricia (Wells) whom he outlived. Glenn worked in the radio and television industry for over four decades. As a teenager, he set up his first radio station out of his home, broadcasting music and commentary throughout his neighborhood. From an early age, Glenn took home movies of his family and friends, becoming somewhat of an historian. His interest in broadcasting and film would stay with him throughout his life. After his father's untimely death in 1942, Glenn helped his mother run their family grocery store in Everett called "Churches Grocery." Glenn joined the U.S. Army in 1943 where he was stationed in Skagway working for the Alaska Communications System (ACS). While in Alaska, Glenn also took a job at the local movie theatre as a projectionist so he could enjoy all the films he loved so much. When the war was over, he moved to Seattle where he accepted an announcer position at a local radio station. In 1947, Glenn moved to Sacramento and worked as an on-air personality at KCRA Radio 1320 AM. He became a celebrity of sorts, first known as "The Clockwatcher" playing jazz and other genres of music in various time slots. As the industry evolved at KCRA, Glenn moved into television. He worked in many capacities, but mainly as an Engineer. He also did camera and sound work at the station. In his early TV years, Glenn introduced Dick Tracy cartoons live from the KCRA studios dressed in the character of "Dr. Will Stitch'em," so typical of his offbeat sense of humor. Glenn met his beautiful wife, Joan Wallerius, at KCRA in 1953. They were married on July 18, 1954. Together they lived and raised their three children in the Cottage Park area of Sacramento. In addition to working at KCRA, Glenn started one of the first remote disc jockey businesses in Sacramento called "Glenn Churches Sound," announcing and playing vinyl for local dances and events. Glenn retired from KCRA after 41 years in 1988. After retirement, he bought himself a computer and soon mastered every aspect of it, from photo imaging to social media. He embraced technology and was active on Facebook into his 80's and 90's, posting humorous photos that made everyone laugh. Glenn was an avid photographer, chronicling every aspect of his life and those around him. He loved his electronic "toys," which were always top of the line and state of the art. He was a perfectionist when it came to his computer and electronics. Glenn had a massive record collection from his DJ days that included 78's, 45's and 33 1/3 rmp's, as well as a library of film, books and videos. Glenn also had a huge heart for animals. He had many dogs in his lifetime, from Great Danes to Chihuahuas, and everything in between. He spoiled his pets rotten, often feeding them under the table at dinnertime. Glenn had an exceptionally quick wit and a great sense of humor. He was quite the character. He loved seafood, especially anchovies and oysters with garlic and onions. He joked that he didn't have many friends because of his eccentric food choices. Glenn enjoyed being with his family, sitting by the pool and having a cold one. Glenn passed away suddenly on September 9, 2017 at 93 years old. He is survived by his wife, Joan, and their three children, Lucia (Dennis Colbert), Lisa (Bill Wicks) and Mark Churches (Susan Richardson d:2008) and grandchildren, Connor and Jessa. He is missed more than words can express, but will forever live in our heartsand in the many photos, films and videos he created.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 9, 2019

