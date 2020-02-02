Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn William Severson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Glenn William Severson was born on May 10, 1929 to Charlotte and John Severson in Los Angeles California. He celebrated his 90th birthday last May and died in his sleep on January 6. Glenn was the youngest of three boys, with brothers Jack and Bob preceding him. His father abandoned the family when he was very young and he had almost no contact with him the rest of his life. As a little boy being raised by a single mom in the throes of the Great Depression, Glenn remembered his mom working two jobs to get by, yet still providing meals to needy strangers on a regular basis. He helped his brothers work a news stand to make extra money to help the family get by. They moved to Covina while he was in grade school and he graduated from Covina High in 1947. As a father, he would regale his kids with stories of his paper route, working the smudge pots in the orange groves, and walking uphill in snow to get to school! The paper route and smudge pots actually happened. His mother married Claude Hough as he was finishing high school and eventually moved the family to Tulare in the central valley. Through that union, Glenn had two much younger half-brothers, Allan and Richard Hough After graduation from high school, Glenn joined the Navy in August of 1948. He served for four years, making multiple trips to China, the Philippines and Korea aboard the USS Floyd Bay. His home port was San Diego and he shared great stories of driving a cab around Coronado Island to make extra cash, before it became a major tourist attraction. Taking advantage of the GI Bill, he enrolled at San Jose State in 1952 to pursue a degree in accounting. His second year there, Joe, a close friend of his, had a girl friend who lived in a house near the campus. She had several cute roommates. After a few visits, Glenn was smitten by one Jean Hibbard. They started dating and quickly fell in love. They got married on August 15, 1953 in Paso Robles, California. They lived in a tiny married student housing unit near campus, that became even tighter a year later when their first child, Ronald Craig arrived. After graduating, Glenn took a job with Price Waterhouse in San Francisco. The family moved to Belmont where their second child, Janet Marie was born. The family settled in San Jose, California in 1958. Glenn had taken a position with Beckman Instruments in Palo Alto, the company he would spend the rest of his working career with. The couple welcomed two more babies, David Glenn and Lori Jean, to the fold. He made steady progress in the company and in 1965 he received a promotion and the family moved to Placentia in southern California. As the company expanded, in addition to managing their internal financial processes, he was regularly called upon to go to operations in other parts of the country to help them restructure to become more efficient and successful. He was promoted to Controller and called back to Palo Alto after 9 years in Fullerton. With the two oldest kids now in college, they moved with the two younger children to Willow Glen, in San Jose. Despite long hours at work, Glenn was actively engaged in the lives of his children. He coached Little League teams, softball teams, and youth basketball. He showed up! He went to countless high school basketball games, band concerts, and softball games. When Dave joined the Knight Riders, a drum corps, they bought an RV and the family followed the group as they competed around the country. Summer Vacations included trips to Yosemite, the Sequoias, Big Sur, Big Basin and the World's Fair in Seattle. In 1988, Jean and Glenn retired and built a beautiful lake side home at Lake of the Pines in Auburn, California. They enjoyed a wonderful group of friends in Auburn, with dinner parties, golf and travel. They loved hosting family events at the lake house and enjoyed having their 11 grandchildren visit often. Initially reluctant to travel, Glenn relented and enjoyed memorable trips to Hawaii, Australia, Fiji, Western Europe, and the Baltic nations. He enjoyed a regular golf foursome and volunteered at a local television studio. And, he enjoyed numerous ball games, volleyball matches, concerts and church programs that his grandchildren participated in. Glenn and Jean were married for 66 years before her passing last August. Glenn Severson lived a rich, full life. He was a principled man who modeled honesty, hard work, loyalty and integrity, both in his personal life and in his career as a business leader. He was a good friend, father and grandfather whose impact will be felt forever. He is survived by his brother Bob, son Ron and his wife Julie, daughter Jan Howard, son David and his wife Darcie, daughter Lori Dunn and her husband Michael, 11 grandchildren and his first great grandchild.

Glenn William Severson was born on May 10, 1929 to Charlotte and John Severson in Los Angeles California. He celebrated his 90th birthday last May and died in his sleep on January 6. Glenn was the youngest of three boys, with brothers Jack and Bob preceding him. His father abandoned the family when he was very young and he had almost no contact with him the rest of his life. As a little boy being raised by a single mom in the throes of the Great Depression, Glenn remembered his mom working two jobs to get by, yet still providing meals to needy strangers on a regular basis. He helped his brothers work a news stand to make extra money to help the family get by. They moved to Covina while he was in grade school and he graduated from Covina High in 1947. As a father, he would regale his kids with stories of his paper route, working the smudge pots in the orange groves, and walking uphill in snow to get to school! The paper route and smudge pots actually happened. His mother married Claude Hough as he was finishing high school and eventually moved the family to Tulare in the central valley. Through that union, Glenn had two much younger half-brothers, Allan and Richard Hough After graduation from high school, Glenn joined the Navy in August of 1948. He served for four years, making multiple trips to China, the Philippines and Korea aboard the USS Floyd Bay. His home port was San Diego and he shared great stories of driving a cab around Coronado Island to make extra cash, before it became a major tourist attraction. Taking advantage of the GI Bill, he enrolled at San Jose State in 1952 to pursue a degree in accounting. His second year there, Joe, a close friend of his, had a girl friend who lived in a house near the campus. She had several cute roommates. After a few visits, Glenn was smitten by one Jean Hibbard. They started dating and quickly fell in love. They got married on August 15, 1953 in Paso Robles, California. They lived in a tiny married student housing unit near campus, that became even tighter a year later when their first child, Ronald Craig arrived. After graduating, Glenn took a job with Price Waterhouse in San Francisco. The family moved to Belmont where their second child, Janet Marie was born. The family settled in San Jose, California in 1958. Glenn had taken a position with Beckman Instruments in Palo Alto, the company he would spend the rest of his working career with. The couple welcomed two more babies, David Glenn and Lori Jean, to the fold. He made steady progress in the company and in 1965 he received a promotion and the family moved to Placentia in southern California. As the company expanded, in addition to managing their internal financial processes, he was regularly called upon to go to operations in other parts of the country to help them restructure to become more efficient and successful. He was promoted to Controller and called back to Palo Alto after 9 years in Fullerton. With the two oldest kids now in college, they moved with the two younger children to Willow Glen, in San Jose. Despite long hours at work, Glenn was actively engaged in the lives of his children. He coached Little League teams, softball teams, and youth basketball. He showed up! He went to countless high school basketball games, band concerts, and softball games. When Dave joined the Knight Riders, a drum corps, they bought an RV and the family followed the group as they competed around the country. Summer Vacations included trips to Yosemite, the Sequoias, Big Sur, Big Basin and the World's Fair in Seattle. In 1988, Jean and Glenn retired and built a beautiful lake side home at Lake of the Pines in Auburn, California. They enjoyed a wonderful group of friends in Auburn, with dinner parties, golf and travel. They loved hosting family events at the lake house and enjoyed having their 11 grandchildren visit often. Initially reluctant to travel, Glenn relented and enjoyed memorable trips to Hawaii, Australia, Fiji, Western Europe, and the Baltic nations. He enjoyed a regular golf foursome and volunteered at a local television studio. And, he enjoyed numerous ball games, volleyball matches, concerts and church programs that his grandchildren participated in. Glenn and Jean were married for 66 years before her passing last August. Glenn Severson lived a rich, full life. He was a principled man who modeled honesty, hard work, loyalty and integrity, both in his personal life and in his career as a business leader. He was a good friend, father and grandfather whose impact will be felt forever. He is survived by his brother Bob, son Ron and his wife Julie, daughter Jan Howard, son David and his wife Darcie, daughter Lori Dunn and her husband Michael, 11 grandchildren and his first great grandchild. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close