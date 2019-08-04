Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenna Faye Hornberger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Glenna Faye Hornberger, age 86, died peacefully surrounded by family and friends on July 28, 2019. Glenna was born August 20, 1932 in Lake City, Tennessee to Glenn and Belle Tuttle. Glenna was a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church in Lake City, TN; Carmichael First Baptist, and Orangevale Baptist Church. Glenna worked as a secretary for SJUSD and later as an Interior Decorator for Shannon House in Orangevale. She was preceded in death by husband John Patrick Hornberger, son Gary Steven and husband Bill McMichaels. She leaves daughters: Melody (Brad), Jennifer (Steve), grandsons: Jonathan (Tori), Colin (Ashlee), Chase (Vanessa), and Brandon. She also leaves great grandchildren: Jackson, Harper, Cooper, Maxwell and soon to arrive Emerson. The family will have a Memorial Service on August 24, 2019 at 5pm at the Citrus Heights Community Center. 6300 Fountain Square Drive in Citrus Heights. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 4, 2019

