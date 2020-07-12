Glinda Thomas

Glinda Geneva Thomas was born in Cleveland, Ohio on January 18th, 1950. She was a graduate of Grant Union High School (Sac, Ca.), Class of 68. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Loved the Lord, children, cooking, music, sewing but most importantly her family. She worked for Mutual Assistance Network where she was able to help so many people, which was her passion in life. God called her home on June 28th, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories her twins Sonya and Tonya Clayton. Her Grandchildren Marcus Jr. and Edwin. Her siblings Dorothy Holmes, Linnie Lamberth, Deborah Thomas-Arnold, Robert L. Jr., Christina, Mary and Delores Wells and a host of Aunts, God children, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Per wishes and due to covid 19 there was a private service held on July 2, 2020 and a Memorial Balloon Release July 11, 2020. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this time.



