Gloria Curtis died on July 2nd at the age of 86. She was born to Emil and Elsie Schaffnit of West Sacramento, and grew up at their family business, the West Gate Auto Court. Her parents later constructed the Schaffnit Lodge and a family home that had one of the only two swimming pools in West Sacramento. Gloria and her husband Wilbur founded the Central California Hemophilia Foundation, and remained active supporters until their mid-80s. She also sold Fashion Two Twenty and Lady Finelle skin care products for almost 40 years, and loved visiting with her customers. Gloria is survived by her husband of 63 years, Wilbur; sister Evelyn (John) Pehrson; son Randy (Jackie); daughter Susan (Ward); three grandchildren (Geoffrey, Zoe, and Timothy); four great-grandchildren (Suzanna, Lilyanna, Joseph, and Natalie); and nephew Jeff. Services will be at Nauman & Son (4140 Freeport Blvd.) on Saturday, August 17th at 10:00am, followed by a reception. Please RSVP for reception to [email protected] , or by calling 831-335-5824. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Central California Hemophilia Foundation are welcome. Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

