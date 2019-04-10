Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Dean (Norwood) Taylor. View Sign

Gloria Dean Norwood Taylor passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019. Gloria was born on February 9, 1932, in Toledo, Ohio, to George and Elgin Norwood. She graduated from Libby High School. She married Norwood Taylor in 1951 and the union was blessed with five children. In 1965 she moved to Sacramento, California, where she resided for 54 years. Gloria was an active member of St. Anne's Catholic Church for many years. Because of her outstanding work in the church, in 2005 Gloria was voted Woman of the Year. She was dedicated to her work as CCD Coordinator and Teacher, member of the Alter Society, and member of the church choir. Gloria also worked for 25 years at the Sacramento Army Depot and another 10 years in private industry at the Merryhill School. She loved going to church each day after she retired. She also enjoyed playing bridge and card games and regularly attended the senior aerobics class at the Pannell Center in South Sacramento. She loved her family and will be missed by family and friends. Gloria is survived by her five children: Joseph (Chris), Roxie, Kim, Shawn, and Lorraine, five grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a nephew, Randolph Scott of Toledo, Ohio. Funeral service for Gloria will be held on April 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Sacramento CA.

