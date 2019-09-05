Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria G. Kerley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

November 8, 1925 August 31, 2019 Gloria G. Kerley died in her home Saturday morning, August 31st, 2019, surrounded by her son, Brian Kerley, daughter-in-law, Barb Kerley, and granddaughter, Yolanda Carmack. Loved by many family and friends, she will be remembered as a strong-willed and charitable woman with an unending sense of humor. She is preceded in death by her husband and soul mate, Walter D. Kerley, stepson, JR Kerley, and stepdaughter, Julibeth Gray. Born a British citizen in Trinity Ville, St. Thomas Parish, Jamaica, on November 8, 1925, to James and Lillian Halliburton, Gloria Greenfield Halliburton came to Marysville in the mid-1940s with her mother where she met and married Walter D. Kerley in 1950. They bought a new Yuba City home in 1952 and lived there until the end of their days. Gloria became a U.S. citizen in 1952 and served on the Yuba City Police Department until 1961 when, after a short stint with the Division of Highways, she hired on with the California Highway Patrol and remained for 27 years. She stayed active in her retirement years with her husband volunteering in Shriner fundraisers for crippled children and burn hospitals. She is survived by her son, Brian K. Kerley. Other surviving family includes Jan Borgman, Sharon Kerley, Rebecca Lovemark, Jan Marsh, Jake Gray, Kennaty Kerley, John R. Kerley, Yolanda Carmack, Brian C. Kerley, Dana Good, Rachel Baroni, Pam Espeut, Maggie Caputo, and many more grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as numerous friends. At the deceased's request, there will be no funeral services. The family asks that instead of flowers to please donate to the Walter and Gloria Kerley Memorial fundraiser supporting

