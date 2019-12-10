Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Grace Shepherd. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria Grace Shepherd peacefully passed away in her sleep Sunday, December 1, 2019. Her family was by her side surrounding her with love and funny stories, just like she would want. Gloria is preceded in death by her husband "Shep", her parents Nellie and Matt Goorabian, her brothers Manoog, George and Harry, and her sisters Mary Garabedian and Margaret Carrillo. Gloria is survived and cherished by her children Roger Shepherd, John Shepherd (Michelle) and Susan Levitt (Mike), grandchildren Lauren Silvers, Samuel Shepherd, Crystal Rose, Sydni Shepherd, Daniel Signorotti, and great grandchildren Jameson and Nolan Silvers and Porter Signorotti. She is also survived by her loving niece Sandra Garabedian and brother Matt Goorabian. Gloria was an incredibly loving and creative person. Her family was her greatest joy. Gloria was born on February 3, 1924, in Fresno, California. Upon her request, services will be private. We will love and miss her forever.

