Gloria Jean Lee, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on August 27, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born in Toisan, China on September 6, 1927. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Harry; her parents, Sing Ah and Li Hing Yan, and brothers Nee and Robert. Gloria is survived by children Joliene, Judith, Michael (Gail, grandchildren Brian (Becky), David (Nicole), Stephen), and Gary (Dinah, grandchildren Mitchell, Matthew); brother Kock (Sue), sister Jui, and many other relatives. Gloria lived comfortably in China. She enjoyed school as a young girl learning math, Chinese history, language, literature and music. Her father was an educator and her mother a homemaker. At home, she had pets, raised chickens, and helped her mother tend the family's garden and prepare meals. On October 20, 1947, Gloria married Harry in China through an arranged marriage. It was a match made in heaven as Harry loved Gloria and took very good care of her. They were the love of each other's lives. After the wedding, Harry brought his beautiful bride back to Sacramento where they eventually purchased a home and started their family. Gloria boldly approached her new life in Sacramento head on. She learned how to navigate the city using trolleys and buses to get to her destinations, attended Fremont School for Adults to learn English, sampled new and sometimes strange American foods, learned to drive a huge 1948 Buick with no power steering, became a proficient seamstress, got a job, and made new friends who became her lifelong social and support group. Gloria was a full-time homemaker extraordinaire with a calm and peaceful spirit. She directed her priorities and energies to providing her family with a home filled with nurturing warmth and care. She said this was her calling. Her children thrived under her ever-encouraging love and endearing presence. She loved watching them grow, and ensured they received good educations and were successful. Additionally, she worked seasonally for Del Monte Cannery for 37 years until her retirement in 1987. While attending school and working at the cannery, she made friends and enjoyed the camaraderie that school and work provided. Many of her friends were from Toisan and were all raising families at the same time, so they had much in common. Gloria was proud of her ability to manage the household. Everything was clean, spotless and dust-free. She was well-organized and knew where everything was stored. Gloria was an accomplished cook. Her specialties were traditional Chinese dishes that became the family's signature comfort foods. Holiday meals with her Chinese dishes, soups and sweet treats were much anticipated feasts. Gloria valued Lee family celebrations and traditions. Gloria was a meticulous gardener. Her flowerbeds were beautiful and she had a prolific vegetable garden. Her canning skills provided the family a year-round bounty of fruits and vegetables. Gloria's vigor and stamina through the years showed how much she cared about her health and well-being. She always looked glamorous and stunning when she attended special events and activities. On the flip side, she was not afraid to get dirty and work hard, long hours. She routinely worked outside in the summer heat doing strenuous and labor-intensive DIY projects with her husband Harry. In retirement, Gloria did home improvement and gardening projects at her children's homes with her husband. Gloria adored her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. The adoration was mutual as they all loved being with her and getting her attention and special treats. She enjoyed traveling and cruising with her family to several states and foreign countries. In her later years, she liked eating out at restaurants, tasting different cuisines, and remained active and fit in her Pocket Fitness exercise class where she developed warm friendships. Gloria was generous with her time and resources, and caring of all those who knew her. She was a long-time member of the Lee On Dong Association where she helped host the Association's cultural and food-related celebrations. Gloria touched many lives. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her, and remembered with gratitude for the legacy of blessings she left behind.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store