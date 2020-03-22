Gloria entered peacefully into eternal rest on March 16, 2020, surrounded by her children and husband. Loving mother to Larissa, Sabrina, and Christina; grandmother to Kyrie, Caden, and Natalie; Gloria was a loving wife to Richard for 54 years until her passing. She was a loving aunt to several nieces and nephews. Gloria had a long career as a nurse, working first in local hospitals and later retiring as a Public Health Nurse with the County of Sacramento. She will be missed by her many friends, former co-workers, and acquaintances. Unfortunately, because of restrictions placed on the family by the Diocese of Sacramento due to COVID-19 concerns, only a private, family funeral will occur. However, a celebration of life will be planned at a future date.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 22, 2020