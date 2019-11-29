Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria M. McAdams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born Gloria Marie Brassesco on December 3rd, 1924, in Stockton, California, and passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on Friday, November 15th, 2019, in her home in Fair Oaks, as was her wish. She grew up on the Brassesco family farm in Stockton, which has been in the family since 1906. Upon graduation from Stockton High School, she worked most of her career as a medical assistant before meeting the man of her dreams, Edward R. McAdams, to whom she was married for 46 years and who preceded her in death. They were inseparable and enjoyed extensive travels worldwide. She raised and was the loving mother of his 2 sons Stephen (Beverly) and Douglas (Denise) and the grandmother (Noni) to Sydney, Macey, and Dylan McAdams. Services are to be held at St. Mel's Catholic Church in Fair Oaks, Friday December 6th @ 11:00 AM followed by a luncheon in the church hall immediately after. Interment will be for the immediate family only. If you wish to make a donation in her memory, she requested they be made to the Sacramento Council of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (

