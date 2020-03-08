Gloria "Toni" Mahon

Obituary
Entered into eternal rest on 2/24/2020 after a brief illness. Born in Milwaukee WI on 8/10/32 to Erich and Helen Reimer. Preceded in death by husband James Sr., Son Doug , 2 sisters, 2 brothers. Survived by Loving daughter Helen Flanders (Chris) and Son James Jr. ( Rosemary), Brother Ken Reimer, 7 grandkids, 3 great grandkids. A memorial Service will be held Sat. March 14 at Sierra View mortuary and chapel in Carmichael, CA. From 1 to 3 pm. Reception following Service at Mike and Monica's pizza in Carmichael.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 8, 2020
