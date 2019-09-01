Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Martinez Clifford. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born on January 28,1955 in Sacramento CA. She passed away Monday August 26, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Antonio & Esperanza Martinez. She attended McClatchy High School in Sacramento. She later moved to Santa Rosa to start her family. She was loved by so many friends who turned into her family. She had a smile that could light up a whole room & a heart made of gold. She had a love for gardening, music, party planning & decorating. She is survived by her husband Richard Clifford of Windsor, her daughter Kaile Becker & boyfriend Neftali Castillo of Santa Rosa. Siblings: Tony Martinez & wife Wendy, Fred Martinez & wife Josie, Gina Thurston & husband Craig, Martha Odom & husband John. Lovingly remembered by 6 nephews & nieces. Services will be held on Wednesday September 4th at 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. 8400 Old Redwood Highway Windsor CA. Celebration of Life will follow after the service.

